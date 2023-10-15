49ers vs. Browns 2nd quarter thread: Deebo Samuel is questionable to return with a shoulder injury

The 49ers lost Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel on the following possession. Williams was rolling on the ground after a defender rolled up on his right ankle. Samuel exited to the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury.

Williams was testing his ankle on the sideline against Nick Zakelj to see if he could go. It would appear that Williams feels healthy enough to enter the game. We shall see.

defense who hadn’t allowed a point on the opening drive all season, marched five plays for 84 yards for a score.

Another week, another defender committing a personal foul against Christian McCaffrey. A 27-yard turned into a 42-yard one after Greg Newsome’s unnecessary roughness penalty. McCaffrey would take a pass from 13 yards out to give the Niners an early 7-0 lead.

That was the start to a wild opening quarter. On the ensuing drive, after Cleveland had picked up a pair of first downs, Fred Warner baited PJ Walker into an interception.

The 49ers took over on Cleveland’s 26-yard line. For as good as the opening drive was, the second one left plenty to be desired. A McCaffrey screen lost eight yards. George Kittle had a false start. Then, Jake Moody’s 54-yard attempt missed to the left, and the Niners failed to capitalize. The rain began to fall just before Moody’s kick, but the weather didn’t impact the miss.

The Browns had an opportunity after none other than Marquise Goodwin took an end around for 20 yards. David Njoku scored on the next play, but offensive holding negated the touchdown. After the 49ers had a failed challenge, Dustin Hopkins 47-yard attempt was wide left.

Both teams mirrored the weather: Ugly and sloppy.