Inactives: Dre Greenlaw is OUT for today’s game against the Browns

When the 49ers elevated linebacker Curtis Robinson from the practice squad on Saturday, it felt like that was their way of telling us the team would be without up-and-coming star linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Sure enough, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco confirmed that Greenlaw is unlikely to play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns:

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is not expected to play today. The team elevated LB Curtis Robinson from the practice squad to suit up today vs. the Browns. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 15, 2023

The 49ers have options. They could make rookie linebacker Jalen Graham, who has been a healthy scratch for the majority of the season, active. The other rookie, Dee Winters, could slide into the rotation on passing downs.

Or, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks could rely on his veterans in Oren Burks — who had an interception last week — and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to fill in for Greenlaw.

The only other question mark headed into Sunday was whether Elijah Mitchell would play after missing time with a knee injury. Mitchell will play. Here’s the inactive list:

QB Brandon Allen (third QB)

OL Matt Pryor

DT Kalia Davis

LB Jalen Graham

RB Ty Davis-Price

TE Brayden Willis

LB Dre Greenlaw

So Robinson gets the call over Graham, who the 49ers likely don’t want to another team poaching him from the practice squad.

With Mitchell active, TDP is back down.

We’ll get our first look at Randy Gregory, who will don No. 5.