Deebo Samuel ruled out; Christian McCaffrey is in the locker room with an oblique injury

The 49ers are banged up in the fourth quarter. Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out with a shoulder injury that took place earlier in the game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was on the sideline stretching and trying to work out his oblique. McCaffrey, after sitting out for a series, tried to go back into the game. He lasted two plays before jogging to the locker room prior to the start of the fourth quarter.

McCaffrey has taken some big hits in this game. He has 11 carries for 43 yards, including three receptions for nine yards. It goes without saying that McCaffrey, arguably the 49ers best player, is a key part of the offense.

But Brock Purdy being down McCaffrey and Samuel puts pressure on the quarterback, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle to perform. Aiyuk has four targets for one reception.

Purdy has an interception targeting Aiyuk, and has looked uncomfortable all afternoon thanks to the Browns defense and the weather.