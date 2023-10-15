Sunday Night Football thread: It’s Tyrod Taylor versus Josh Allen

Not all is bad for the 49ers as the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks lost today. So, the 49ers weren’t the only undefeated team to lose on the road to a backup quarterback in Week 6. San Francisco still very much controls their own destiny to the No. 1 seed.

But it’s early.

Tonight, the New York Giants have running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Darren Waller in the lineup, but don’t have left tackle Andrew Thomas, or starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Bills are coming back from London after the Jaguars beat them. Josh Allen will look to get on the same page again with Stefon Diggs. I’d expect Buffalo to score early an often in a game that should have been flexed.

If you’re not feeling football tonight, Justin Verlander and the Astros host Jordan Montgomery and the Rangers in a game that’s happening at the same time as Sunday Night.