49ers open up as 6.5-point favorites over the Vikings for Week 7 on Monday Night Football

Let’s take a breather from analyzing the 49ers Week 6 game and look ahead to Week 7. San Francisco travels from Cleveland to Minnesota to take on Kirk Cousins and the Justin Jefferson-less Vikings.

The Niners opened up as 7-point favorites, but now it’s at 6.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total on the game is set at 44 points. Oddsmakers are predicting the 49ers to win in the ballpark of 26-18.

We’ll find out more about the injuries of wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who left the Browns game with a shoulder injury, and Christian McCaffrey, who left the game with an oblique injury.

Everyone is familiar with how “Primetime Kirk” performs. Cousins won’t have his top target. Against a Bears defense that hasn’t stopped anybody, Cousins threw for 181 yards while the Vikings only rushed for 46 yards.

One of Minnesota’s touchdowns came on a fumble. Chicago, without Justin Fields, made it into Vikings territory down six with under two minutes to play.

The 49ers get an extra day of rest and will look to take Week 6’s frustrations out on a Vikings team that was fortunate to win on Sunday.