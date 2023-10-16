Monday Night Thread: Will the Cowboys rebound after a blowout loss?

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers. There’s some familiarity between these teams as Kellen Moore, the former offensive coordinator of the Cowboys, is now calling plays for Brandon Staley and the Chargers.

This game has all the makings of being a doozy. Staley is known for a couple of knuckleheaded fourth down decisions a game, while Mike McCarthy, as we found out last week, runs a boring offense that leaves plenty to the imagination. Something has to give in the inept field, right? We’ll see.

I think the Cowboys rebound off a rough loss, and the Chargers do what they usually do — something stupid to blow the game. McCarthy, for all of his faults, tends to get his teams to bounce back after a loss. They’ve won the last seven games following a loss.

We’ll see if that changes tonight, but I have my doubts.

The game is a coin flip on DraftKings Sportsbook, as both teams are listed as a pick ‘em. The total has dropped from 51 to 50.