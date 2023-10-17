NFC West recap: 49ers miss a huge opportunity

The San Francisco 49ers not only etched a loss on the record, they also missed a huge opportunity Sunday. There were losses in the division to the Seattle Seahawks, which could have put them up two games. There was also a loss in the NFC to the Philadelphia Eagles which would have put the 49ers at No. 1 for seeding purposes should they have been able to hang on through the season.

Yes, it’s a long season and yes, things always happen, but games like Cleveland need to be won in October so the 49ers can play at home in January. They didn’t. Right now, there are no undefeated teams and a tiebreaker. So we go into another week hoping for such a perfect storm again.

Los Angeles Rams (3-3)/Arizona Cardinals(1-5)

Suddenly, that Philadelphia loss last week feels a helluva lot better than the Rams beating them. The Rams and Cardinals met for a divisional showdown that went kaplooey when the 3rd quarter began. For the first half we were treated to five field goals. Now that’s almost as bad as 49ers-Browns. Almost.

Ok, it was pretty boring. After the first half, we got touchdowns and a Rams’ dominated half to finish things 26-9.

The loss mostly seals Arizona’s fate even though they aren’t eliminated. They’d have to have a phenomenal comeback to be in any conversation at this point.

The Rams are right in the thick of things, but that loss to the 49ers will sting and a second loss to Kyle Shanahan will keep them out of the divisional race. Hopefully.

Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

Another part of the perfect opportunity blown. The Seattle Seahawks got into a weird and boring game with the Cincinnati Bengals that just had you checking your phone to see the one point lead the Bengals had all game wondering how the Seahawks would come back.

The Seahawks didn’t and they go to 3-2. They are still a game behind the 49ers. They have the Arizona Cardinals for Week 7, which means they will probably be winning. After the Cardinals, the Seahawks travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 8. Gee, I wonder what happens there?

Into Week 7

The 49ers will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. On paper, this should be over quickly. In fact, I’m surprised the NFL didn’t invoke/find/force some way to flex this out for something else. Like another New York Giants game.

The Seahawks will be hosting the Arizona Cardinals, a team playing for pride at this point. If the Cardinals can manage a win here, it’d be huge. Don’t count on it.

The Rams will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. That could go either way. No matter who wins, that could be a fun game to watch. Hopefully, the Steelers can get a win out to add another loss to the Rams' column, so 49ers fans only have to worry about the Seahawks. Don’t count on that one either.

Steelers, time to forgive and forget.

1st: San Francisco 49ers; Next: at Minnesota Vikings

2nd: Seattle Seahawks; Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

3rd: Los Angeles Rams; Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

4th: Arizona Cardinals; Next: at Seattle Seahawks