Lions defender on Deebo Samuel: ‘You’re a running back. You can’t run routes’

No news is good news for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who will be day-to-day with a shoulder injury after getting hurt on the first play of the game against the Browns.

There was a pre-game melee that Samuel was involved in, which I’m sure everybody has seen by now:

The Browns and 49ers got into a pregame scuffle. Deebo Samuel, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams, Elijah Moore and more involved. #Browns pic.twitter.com/9cRn5Y0KUI — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 15, 2023

"This is the worst thing that can happen for Cleveland. Don't poke the bear!"



The crew reacts to things getting chippy ahead of 49ers-Browns on FOX ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8cza7Wf8x — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Unprompted, Detroit Lions safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson called out Samuel:

Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down https://t.co/edPWZxLuA4 pic.twitter.com/IyFazDl0Ap — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

The shade was flying on IG live from #Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a message to #Niners WR Deebo Samuel



C.J. is ready to see SF in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/w26ak5xVKs — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) October 16, 2023

Johnson calls Samuel a running back, twice, saying that Deebo can’t run routes. We also seemed sure that the Lions would face the 49ers at some point during the playoffs, which would make for an incredible matchup between, in my opinion, the two best teams in the conference.

Samuel seemed surprised on Twitter, wondering why he was being mentioned at all:

This is comedy. Catch me off the field cause you barely on the field or boucing round on different teams — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

Ion even know why bruh mention me…. Was bored or some — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

Here’s the full video response from Gardner-Johnson. I’ll quote the football parts:

“You was the same guy who was just requesting a trade out of San Fran, cause y’all ain’t got no quarterback, You was the same guy complaining that they could use you like a running back, cause you’re not a receiver.

I exposed you last year on that field when you didn’t have a quarterback and didn’t wanna play like that for real. Come on, Deebo. I’m 25-years-old and one of the best safeties in the league.

You tap out every game, so I ain’t worried about that. You damn sure would tap out when you see me. For somebody who can’t run routes — we got it on film, there’s evidence. For somebody who talks, and run from people, there’s evidence, it’s on film.

Don’t be friendly when you see me. You better hope all that talking you’re doing when we see you, whatever round it may be, cause I can guard you, you can’t run routes, you’re a running back.

Because you got a little bag, people gave you a little clout, you ain’t nothing. Stop playing.”

CJ Gardner-Johnson went out of his way, a couple of times, to make a video about a non-situation. Meanwhile, here’s how Samuel feels about it:

Stop making up stuff in your head!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

A little social media drama for your Tuesday morning that’s much ado about nothing.