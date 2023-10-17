Breaking down 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s struggles in loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers struggled in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, dropping to 5-1 on the season after kicker Jake Moody missed a game-winning 41-yard field goal near the end of regulation.

Much went wrong for the 49ers on Sunday, but the issues primarily stemmed from the offensive side of the ball, where quarterback Brock Purdy completed just 44.4 percent of his passes, a career-worst.

Purdy threw for just 125 yards, one touchdown, and an interception on the day, missing receivers at a high rate, both under pressure and in clean pockets.

He’ll look to rebound on Monday Night Football on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

