49ers’ fans are poised to take over the Vikings Stadium

Not many fan bases are known for traveling like the 49ers are. During the team’s recent success, invading stadiums like SoFi have become the norm. There was a sea of red in Week 1 at Pittsburgh’s stadium.

On Monday night, the Niners are hoping for a similar turnout from the Faithful. Based on projections, San Francisco will get their wish. According to Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, which projects crowd outcomes, 43 percent of the crows at US Bank Stadium will be The Faithful as fans are planning to invade Vikings territory.

It’s worth noting that while a 57/43 split is impressive, these forecasts don’t include those who already live in Minnesota or the Midwest planning to take the trip who are already 49ers fans.

So it’s likely to be closer to 50/50, and with the way each team is playing, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Monday night’s game was more like Levi’s Midwest.