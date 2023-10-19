Injury updates: Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and Deebo Samuel won’t practice

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an injury update for the team. Since the Niners play on Monday, Thursday was the first day they’re required to provide an injury report.

Here’s a look at who didn’t practice:

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique)

LG Aaron Banks (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)

Each player is considered day-to-day. Cornerback Isaiah Oliver was limited in practice with a knee injury. Running back Elijah Mitchell was a full-go and no longer on the injury report.

Shanahan said McCaffrey’s results were “encouraging,” as Christian didn’t suffer from both a rib and an oblique injury. But Kyle was coy with his answers and did not go into any depth when it came to discussing injuries.

When asked if McCaffrey’s ribs were ruled out of the injury equation, Shanahan responded, “it means just oblique.” On whether McCaffrey is suffering from a strain, Shanahan said, “I don’t know what it is. It’s something that makes him day-to-day though.”

Finally, when asked if McCaffrey, Deebo, and Williams would play, Shanahan added, “Not today. They’re not practicing today,” with a smirk. It looked like Shanahan was holding back from an outbreak in laughter, knowing exactly the information he was withholding, but had no interest in tipping his hand.

Some fans have worried about McCaffrey’s workload. CMC is on pace for over 400 touches. Shanahan was asked about that:

“I mean, we treat him as our starting running back. So I don’t think about how many touches we wanna give somebody in a year. That’s week to week and how the game goes. He gets a lot more extra with how he gets thrown to in the passing game.”

So, if McCaffrey plays Monday night, it won’t be as a decoy.