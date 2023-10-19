Week 7 Prediction Contest: 49ers face Vikings on Monday Night Football

After the San Francisco 49ers failed to remain undefeated last week in Cleveland, the Niners will return to the Midwest on Monday Night Football when they take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers laid their first egg of the season and still would have won if rookie kicker Jake Moody had made a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game. Assuming the offense can withstand some possible injuries, they will look to get back on track.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marc’s picks record last year:

Regular season: 154-116-2

Postseason: 12-1

This season:

Week 1: 7-9

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 10-6

Week 4: 13-3

Week 5: 10-4

Week 6: 9-6

Here are Marc’s picks for this week’s slate of games:

Jaguars over Saints: The Jaguars have been incredibly erratic early this season, but they should be able to go into the Superdome and come away with a victory.

Colts over Browns: You know the rule, since Watson hasn’t been ruled out, I’m picking against Cleveland.

Bucs over Falcons: I’m not big on Tampa Bay at -142 against anyone, but I just haven’t seen enough from Desmond Ridder this year to pick Atlanta on the road.

Bills over Patriots: Easiest pick of the week.

Giants over Commanders: Yes, the Giants are 1-5, but they’ve also had arguably the most difficult schedule in the league. I don’t think they return to the playoffs this year, but they should be respectable.

Ravens over Lions: I went back and forth with this pick, especially since the Lions are underdogs here. But ultimately, the Lions have been riding a hot stretch from Jared Goff that I’m hesitant to pick with against a really good opponent.

Bears over Raiders: Just picking the underdog in a battle between two dumpster fires.

Rams over Steelers: The Steelers have a rest advantage coming off a bye week, but I don’t think the Rams let this one slip away.

Seahawks over Cardinals: The Cardinals are easily the worst team in the NFC West, and going into Seattle will likely be insurmountable.

Kansas City over Chargers: Kansas City still hasn’t found its groove yet offensively, but Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will figure this out eventually. More importantly, the Chargers aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders.

Packers over Broncos: I think the Packers will come out of the bye week in good enough shape offensively to beat Denver.

Eagles over Dolphins: Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins could establish themselves as true Super Bowl contenders if they can go into Philadelphia and win, but the Eagles have been so well-rounded all season I don’t think Miami will be able to match the physicality.

49ers over Vikings: The 49ers offense was horrendous last week, and they still had what should have been a game-winning drive against one of the best defenses in the league. The Vikings defense is far less talented than Cleveland’s and doesn’t have an explosive enough offense to make up for that shortcoming.

Here are the six games to pick (times in Pacific):

Falcons @ Bucs, 10:00 AM

Commanders @ Giants, 10:00 AM

Raiders @ Bears, 10:00 AM

Packers @ Broncos, 1:25 PM

Dolphins @ Eagles, 5:20 PM

49ers @ Vikings, 5:15 PM (Monday)