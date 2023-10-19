Saints vs. Jaguars TNF Thread: Can a hobbled Trevor Lawrence lead the way?

After a mainly one-sided affair on Thursday Night Football last week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, a competitive game may be on the horizon as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

The Jaguars, standing at 4-2 this season, are coming off a 37-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, but enter the game with a hobbled Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a sprained knee, at quarterback.

The Saints, on the other hand, are coming off a disappointing 20-13 loss that was prefaced by a 34-0 blowout over the New England Patriots, hoping to get over .500 with a win on Thursday.

New Orleans will be without starting tackles Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and James Hurt (ankle), potentially limiting their offense, but the Saints are still seen as favorites in this Thursday Night matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook places the Saints as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 41 points for the game.