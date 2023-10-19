49ers vs. Vikings MNF preview: Injuries piling up?

Fresh off a disappointing 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, traveling on the road for the second consecutive week.

Much went wrong for the 49ers last Sunday, but the issues primarily stemmed from the offensive side of the ball, where quarterback Brock Purdy completed just 44.4 percent of his passes, a career-worst.

However, the 49ers came out of the game in worse shape, as stars Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams all exited with injuries.

How do the 49ers match up with the Minnesota Vikings, and what is the impact of the injuries that stemmed from last weekend’s game?

In our latest podcast episode, we discussed both issues while previewing San Francisco’s Monday Night game.

The video for the show is embedded above, while the audio is available below.

You can listen to The Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.