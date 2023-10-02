Golden Nuggets: CMC is the best 49er since ___?

“Right now, McCaffrey’s top quarterback competitors are first-timers. Josh Allen and Tua Tagavailoa are putting up ridiculous numbers in high-powered offenses, but the fact that Tagavailoa lost badly to Allen head-to-head on Sunday will hurt the latter’s case.

If either of those guys come close to 50 touchdowns, that’ll be an extremely strong case, especially as first-timers. A better chance for McCaffrey is if those two and/or Patrick Mahomes are all close statistically.”

“Things clearly did not run nearly as smoothly last Thursday without Aiyuk out there, at least in the first half.

But he has become Brock Purdy’s go-to weapon because when he’s one-on-one, he wins. And when he wins, he has demonstrated an outrageous ability to locate the ball at difficult angles at the last second.

He made one catch that was almost Willie Mays-esque, where he crossed over the middle, looked up in that difficult spot where the sun emerges from the shadows and snagged the ball like a basket catch for a 42-yard gain.”

“Trent, before the 49ers acquired him, did you know McCaffrey was this good?

“I didn’t, I ain’t going to lie,” Williams said. “I watched him from afar for a long time. I knew he was really, really good, and I knew he was really special, he could do a lot of things that conventional running backs can’t do. But watching him play conventional running back, it’s like, wow, how can you be that talented playing in the open field at wide receiver and still line up in the I-formation and still continue to gash defenses? He’s a special player, he really is.”

Nick Bosa put it in his usual droll way:

“As a D-lineman, I don’t give too much respect to running backs usually because of how well we play the run around here. But I think my mind has changed on that a little bit. There’s definitely some guys in the league that you have to prepare for and he’s most definitely one of them.”

“With Rondale, he played more in the slot on film, and Hollywood was on the outside,” Lenoir said. “Then we got to game time, they had Rondale on the outside and Hollywood on the inside. They have a good group. I like their group of receivers. I like (Wilson). He runs intermediate routes he can also take the top off.”

Wilson did indeed do that late in the first half, victimizing Thomas with a double move to haul in a 33-yard reception from Dobbs.

But once the 49ers defense re-stabilized, Dobbs no longer had downfield opportunities.”

“That chemistry was evident on the game’s longest play, a second-quarter throw to Aiyuk down the middle of the field. Though the receiver was double covered, Purdy and Aiyuk outfoxed the defenders when the throw went to the right and Aiyuk broke off his route to snag it.”

“I’m praying all the time during the game,” McCaffrey said. “Before the game. Always doing that. So that’s something that I keep pretty consistent.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday’s 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything they had to say.”

“Purdy made a little history as well, as his 95.2% completion rate is the highest in 49ers history and the fourth-highest by any quarterback attempting at least 20 passes in NFL history. Drew Brees’ 96.7% mark set in 2019 remains the NFL record.”

“Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave registered the team’s only sack, which came on a third-and-10 play in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B-minus.”

“He set the 49ers’ single-game record for completion percentage at 95.2 percent. The previous record (at least 20 attempts) was Steve Young, 1991 vs. Detroit (18 of 20) 90 percent.”