The 49ers have the longest 30-point streak since 1970

The 49ers communications team puts together several stats and records postgame. Here’s a collection of stats after Week 4’s win over the Cardinals.
With The Win…
- San Francisco has started the regular season 4-0 for the first time since 2019 and for the 5th time in franchise history.
- The 49ers have won 3-consecutive regular season games against the Arizona Cardinals [W, 38-10 at Arz. (Mexico City) (11/21/22); W, 38-13 vs. Arz. (1/8/23)].
- San Francisco has won 8-consecutive regular season games at Levi’s Stadium dating back to Week 10 of the 2022 season.
- The Niners improved to 35-29 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 20-14 record at home.
- San Francisco has won 14-consecutive regular season games dating back to Week 8 of 2022 [at LAR (10/30/22)], which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the 2nd-longest regular season winning streak in franchise history [15 games (Week 12, 1989 – Week 10, 1990)].
Another Game, Another 30
- With 30 points Week 1 at Pit. (9/10/23), 30 points Week 2 at LAR (9/17/23), 30 points Week 3 vs. NYG (9/21/23) and 35 points vs. Arz. (10/1/23), the 49ers have scored 30-or-more points in each of the first 4 games of a season for the first time in franchise history.
- The Niners are the first team in the NFL to score 30-or-more points in Weeks 1-4 since the Arizona Cardinals did so in 2021 [38 points Week 1 at Ten. (9/12/21); 34 points Week 2 vs. Min. (9/19/21); 31 points Week 3 at Jax. (9/26/21); 37 points Week 4 at LAR (10/3/21)].
- San Francisco’s 35 points vs. Arz. mark the 7th-consecutive regular season game that the team has scored 30-or-more points dating back to Week 16 of 2022, the longest streak since at least 1970.
- The 49ers are the first team in the NFL to score 30-or-more points in 7-consecutive regular season games since the Denver Broncos in 2012-13 (Week 15, 2012 – Week 4, 2013).
Owning The Red Zone
- The 49ers offense scored a TD on all 5 trips to the red zone (4 rushing, 1 passing). It marks the most red zone TDs in a single game by the team since 9/21/17 (5 TDs on 6 trips to the red zone vs. LAR) and the most red zone TDs with a 100% TD percentage in a single game by the 49ers since 10/27/13 (5 TDs on 5 trips to the red zone at Jax.).
Brock Rocks
- QB Brock Purdy completed 20 of his 21 passing atts. for 283 yds. and 1 TD with a passer rating of 134.6 to go along with a 1-yd. rushing TD.
- Purdy’s 95.2% completion percentage is the highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history.
Purdy’s 95.2% completion percentage also marks the 4th-highest single-game completion percentage in NFL history (min. 20 atts.).
- Purdy completed each of his 10 passing atts. in the first half vs. Arz. (10/1/23). His 10-straight completions mark the first time that a 49ers QB has completed all of his passing atts. in a half (min. 10 atts.) since former QB Steve Young in 1994, when he went 11/11 in the second half at SD (12/11/94), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- Purdy started the game with 13-straight completions, which is the most consecutive completions to begin a game by a 49ers QB since QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021 [12 straight completions to start game vs. LAR (11/15/21)].
- With the win, Purdy has improved to 9-0 in the regular season in his career, the third-most consecutive wins by a quarterback to begin a career since 1970.
Magical Day for McCaffrey
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 20 carries for 106 yds. and 3 TDs on the ground to go along with 7 recepts. for 71 yds. and 1 TD. His 6-yd. TD recept. marked his 1st of the season and the 23rd of his career.
- McCaffrey’s 106 yds. mark his 19th career game (postseason included) with 100-or-more rushing yds.
- McCaffrey’s 4 TDs mark a career-high and the most TDs recorded in a single game by a 49ers player since RB Tevin Coleman in 2019 [4 TDs vs. Car. (10/27/19)].
- With 3 rushing TDs and 1 rec. TD, McCaffrey joined Coleman as 1 of 2 players in franchise history to score 3 rushing TDs and 1 rec. TD in the same game.
- McCaffrey’s 3 TDs in the first half mark the first time in his career that he has scored 3-or-more TDs in one half.
- It also marks McCaffrey’s 12th career game with at least 1 rushing and 1 receiving TD, which is tied for the 2nd-most such games all-time.
- With 177 yds. from scrimmage and 4 TDs, McCaffrey is the first player in 49ers franchise history to tally 100-or-more yds. from scrimmage and 1 TD in each game in Weeks 1-4 and is the first NFL player to accomplish the feat since former Dallas Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray in 2014.
- McCaffrey is also the 8th NFL RB to accomplish the feat since at least 1970 (RB DeMarco Murray, Dal. - 2014; RB Jamaal Charles, KC - 2013; RB Ricky Williams, Mia. - 2002; RB Emmitt Smith, Dal. - 1995; RB Billy Sims, Det. - 1981; RB O.J. Simpson, Buf. - 1975; RB Ron Johnson, NYG - 1970).
- McCaffrey also became 1 of 4 NFL players in the Super Bowl Era to post 70-or-more rushing yds., 3-or-more rushing TDs, 70-or-more rec. yds. and 1-or-more rec. TDs in the same game.
McCaffrey’s 3 rushing TDs give him 6 on the season and 44 in his career. His 4 TDs vs. Arz. (10/1/23) marked his 10th-consecutive regular season game with 1-or-more TDs, which is the longest streak of his career and the 2nd-most consecutive regular season games with 1-or-more TDs by a 49ers player since WR Jerry Rice [13 games (Week 16, 1986 – Week 16, 1987)].
Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored 1-or-more TDs in 13-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in franchise history.
Loading comments...