The 49ers have the longest 30-point streak since 1970

The 49ers communications team puts together several stats and records postgame. Here’s a collection of stats after Week 4’s win over the Cardinals.

With The Win…

San Francisco has started the regular season 4-0 for the first time since 2019 and for the 5 th time in franchise history.

time in franchise history. The 49ers have won 3-consecutive regular season games against the Arizona Cardinals [W, 38-10 at Arz. (Mexico City) (11/21/22); W, 38-13 vs. Arz. (1/8/23)].

San Francisco has won 8-consecutive regular season games at Levi’s Stadium dating back to Week 10 of the 2022 season.

The Niners improved to 35-29 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 20-14 record at home.

San Francisco has won 14-consecutive regular season games dating back to Week 8 of 2022 [at LAR (10/30/22)], which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the 2nd-longest regular season winning streak in franchise history [15 games (Week 12, 1989 – Week 10, 1990)].

Another Game, Another 30

With 30 points Week 1 at Pit. (9/10/23), 30 points Week 2 at LAR (9/17/23), 30 points Week 3 vs. NYG (9/21/23) and 35 points vs. Arz. (10/1/23), the 49ers have scored 30-or-more points in each of the first 4 games of a season for the first time in franchise history.

The Niners are the first team in the NFL to score 30-or-more points in Weeks 1-4 since the Arizona Cardinals did so in 2021 [38 points Week 1 at Ten. (9/12/21); 34 points Week 2 vs. Min. (9/19/21); 31 points Week 3 at Jax. (9/26/21); 37 points Week 4 at LAR (10/3/21)].

San Francisco’s 35 points vs. Arz. mark the 7 th -consecutive regular season game that the team has scored 30-or-more points dating back to Week 16 of 2022, the longest streak since at least 1970.

-consecutive regular season game that the team has scored 30-or-more points dating back to Week 16 of 2022, the longest streak since at least 1970. The 49ers are the first team in the NFL to score 30-or-more points in 7-consecutive regular season games since the Denver Broncos in 2012-13 (Week 15, 2012 – Week 4, 2013).

Owning The Red Zone

The 49ers offense scored a TD on all 5 trips to the red zone (4 rushing, 1 passing). It marks the most red zone TDs in a single game by the team since 9/21/17 (5 TDs on 6 trips to the red zone vs. LAR) and the most red zone TDs with a 100% TD percentage in a single game by the 49ers since 10/27/13 (5 TDs on 5 trips to the red zone at Jax.).

Brock Rocks

QB Brock Purdy completed 20 of his 21 passing atts. for 283 yds. and 1 TD with a passer rating of 134.6 to go along with a 1-yd. rushing TD.

Purdy’s 95.2% completion percentage is the highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history.

Purdy’s 95.2% completion percentage also marks the 4th-highest single-game completion percentage in NFL history (min. 20 atts.).

Purdy completed each of his 10 passing atts. in the first half vs. Arz. (10/1/23). His 10-straight completions mark the first time that a 49ers QB has completed all of his passing atts. in a half (min. 10 atts.) since former QB Steve Young in 1994, when he went 11/11 in the second half at SD (12/11/94), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Purdy started the game with 13-straight completions, which is the most consecutive completions to begin a game by a 49ers QB since QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021 [12 straight completions to start game vs. LAR (11/15/21)].

With the win, Purdy has improved to 9-0 in the regular season in his career, the third-most consecutive wins by a quarterback to begin a career since 1970.

Magical Day for McCaffrey

RB Christian McCaffrey registered 20 carries for 106 yds. and 3 TDs on the ground to go along with 7 recepts. for 71 yds. and 1 TD. His 6-yd. TD recept. marked his 1 st of the season and the 23 rd of his career.

of the season and the 23 of his career. McCaffrey’s 106 yds. mark his 19 th career game (postseason included) with 100-or-more rushing yds.

career game (postseason included) with 100-or-more rushing yds. McCaffrey’s 4 TDs mark a career-high and the most TDs recorded in a single game by a 49ers player since RB Tevin Coleman in 2019 [4 TDs vs. Car. (10/27/19)].

With 3 rushing TDs and 1 rec. TD, McCaffrey joined Coleman as 1 of 2 players in franchise history to score 3 rushing TDs and 1 rec. TD in the same game.

McCaffrey’s 3 TDs in the first half mark the first time in his career that he has scored 3-or-more TDs in one half.

It also marks McCaffrey’s 12 th career game with at least 1 rushing and 1 receiving TD, which is tied for the 2 nd -most such games all-time.

career game with at least 1 rushing and 1 receiving TD, which is tied for the 2 -most such games all-time. With 177 yds. from scrimmage and 4 TDs, McCaffrey is the first player in 49ers franchise history to tally 100-or-more yds. from scrimmage and 1 TD in each game in Weeks 1-4 and is the first NFL player to accomplish the feat since former Dallas Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray in 2014.

McCaffrey is also the 8th NFL RB to accomplish the feat since at least 1970 (RB DeMarco Murray, Dal. - 2014; RB Jamaal Charles, KC - 2013; RB Ricky Williams, Mia. - 2002; RB Emmitt Smith, Dal. - 1995; RB Billy Sims, Det. - 1981; RB O.J. Simpson, Buf. - 1975; RB Ron Johnson, NYG - 1970).

McCaffrey also became 1 of 4 NFL players in the Super Bowl Era to post 70-or-more rushing yds., 3-or-more rushing TDs, 70-or-more rec. yds. and 1-or-more rec. TDs in the same game.

McCaffrey’s 3 rushing TDs give him 6 on the season and 44 in his career. His 4 TDs vs. Arz. (10/1/23) marked his 10th-consecutive regular season game with 1-or-more TDs, which is the longest streak of his career and the 2nd-most consecutive regular season games with 1-or-more TDs by a 49ers player since WR Jerry Rice [13 games (Week 16, 1986 – Week 16, 1987)].

Including the postseason, McCaffrey has scored 1-or-more TDs in 13-consecutive games, which is the longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in franchise history.