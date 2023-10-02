Snap counts by position: Good luck taking Christian McCaffrey off the field

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Christian McCaffrey was dominant, Brock Purdy continues his sharp play, and Brandon Aiyuk is blossoming before our eyes. Another week, another 30-point effort from the offense, and another victory for the 49ers.

Let’s take a look at the snap counts by position:

Quarterback - Brock Purdy 54, Sam Darnold 1

Purdy set a franchise record for completion percentage on Sunday as he completed 95.2 percent (20/21) of his passes. Purdy finished with 13.5 yards per attempt and admitted after the game he never realized he had one incompletion. Each week, Purdy looks better and better.

Running Back - Christian McCaffrey 47, Kyle Juszczyk 36, Jordan Mason 8

We all know the MVP award is primarily a quarterback award. McCaffrey is barging his way into the conversation. At this rate, the Offensive Player of the Year award is a shoo-in, but the only person with a legitimate argument against McCaffrey for MVP is Josh Allen following his recent stretch of play.

McCaffrey finished with 20 rushes for 106 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also chipped in seven catches for 71 yards and another touchdown.

Wide Receivers - Deebo Samuel 48, Brandon Aiyuk 42, Ray-Ray McCloud III 13, Ronnie Bell 9, Willie Snead IV 7

Deebo Samuel led in snaps but wasn’t himself on Sunday. The hope is he made it through the game with no further injury to his ribs and will be full go for Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys.

Aiyuk returned to the lineup and picked up where he left off with 148 yards on six catches. Aiyuk’s play has been a joy to watch. Jauan Jennings was out on Sunday, which opened the door for McCloud, Bell, and Snead to contribute.

Tight End - George Kittle 53, Charlie Woerner 7, Ross Dwelley 4, Brayden Willis 1

It was a quiet day for the tight end room on Sunday as Kittle caught one pass for nine yards. There will be games like this for Kittle when McCaffrey is as dominant as he was on Sunday. PFF graded Kittle at 71.3 for pass-blocking and 70.9 as a run-blocker.

Offensive Line - Spencer Burford 55, Aaron Banks 55, Colton McKivitz 55, Jake Brendel 55, Trent Williams 54, Jaylon Moore 1

The offensive line allowed a sack, three pressures, and two hurries. Aaron Banks finished with the highest pass-blocking grade at 85.5. Spencer Burford turned in his best game of the year, according to PFF, finishing with a 68.4 offensive grade.

Defense

Defensive Line - Nick Bosa 48, Arik Armstead 43, Drake Jackson 41, Javon Hargrave 40, Clelin Ferrell 34, Javon Kinlaw 30, Kevin Givens 29, Kerry Hyder Jr. 19

Nick Bosa didn’t record a sack but finished with five total pressures, four QB hits, and a hurry. Javon Hargrave continues his fine play with four more pressures, a sack, a QB hit, and two hurries. The line finished with 18 pressures total on Sunday.

Linebackers - Fred Warner 60, Dre Greenlaw 58, Oren Burks 19, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 12, Dee Winters 11

Greenlaw and Warner led the team in tackles with nine and eight, respectively. Greenlaw had six defensive stops, and Warner finished with three missed tackles. Warner was graded at 30.3 for tackling, and Greenlaw finished with the best tackling grade at 82.5.

Secondary - Charvarius Ward 60, Deommodore Lenoir 60, Tashaun Gipson Sr. 58, Talanoa Hufanga 58, Isaiah Oliver 45, Ambry Thomas 22, George Odum 16, Ji’Ayir Brown 12, Kendall Sheffield 12

Ward got dinged by PFF for a dropped interception, and you could make the case he was close to two on Sunday. Isaiah Oliver finished with the highest coverage grade at 65.9. Tashaun Gipson, once again, didn’t allow a catch on Sunday. Talanoa Hufanga allowed one catch in coverage and was dinged for the only touchdown in the secondary.