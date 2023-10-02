Seahawks vs. Giants thread: Will Daniel Jones look the part?

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road tonight against the New York Giants. To date, Seattle has played one of the easier schedules while it’s been the exact opposite for New York.

The Seahawks got blown out by the Rams in Week 1, before beating the Lions and the Panthers the past two weeks. Geno Smith and the offense have also scored 37 points in each of the previous two games.

Seattle gets Jamal Adams back for the first time in 385 days. They’ve struggled to tackle defensively, and could use him.

The Giants got smoked by 40 in Week 1, blown out last Thursday on the road to the 49ers, but mounted a comeback in the desert against the Cardinals. Daniel Jones looks competent when he isn’t under pressure. The Seahawks don’t get pressure.

Even without Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley, this seems like a good spot for New York to pull out a victory. Seattle is a favorite by 2.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total on the game sitting at 46.5.