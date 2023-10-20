John Lynch on Jake Moody: That was a decision for now and the future

49ers general manager John Lynch joined KNBR Friday morning to discuss the trade deadline, some injury updates, and a couple of other topics.

Let’s start with Jake Moody, who missed his first two field goal attempts of his career against the Browns in Week 6. Moody went from hero to goat in one game. Lynch explained the difficulties of kicking in Cleveland, and how the decision to select a kicker in the third round shouldn’t be judged on one performance:

“That was a decision for the now and the future; That’s a tough place to kick, Cleveland, but he’s gotta finish that game. That’s his expectation that he does. We have a lot of confidence in him. I think he can grow from this. Kickers miss from time to time.”

If the 49ers can reel off a few wins, Moody’s misses will be a distant memory.

A pair of penalties against the Niners have gotten swept under the rug when it comes to pointing the finger for who is to blame. Tashaun Gipson couldn’t have played this any better:

Should this have been a penalty on 49ers DB Tashaun Gipson? pic.twitter.com/qVyWS62FhY — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 15, 2023

Earlier in the week, Gipson spoke about the play and felt like he cost his team:

“Things like this change the momentum of games. You don’t get an apology letter. You don’t get a win back. You don’t get anything. Hey, bad call, move on from it. And my team is 5-1 instead of 6-0.”

He’s not wrong. That play was 3rd & 10. Cleveland punts from their 26-yard line with 2:45 to play and may not get the ball back. Instead, the drive continues and they wind up kicking what was the game-winning field goal.

Lynch shared his two cents on the play:

“I honestly believe that should be on the teach tape on how to avoid illegal hits. I thought Gip did a great job there. I’ll leave it at that.”

Lynch explained what he saw from Brock Purdy:

“He’s been phenomenal for us; there’s a standard he’s created. Let’s not sugarcoat it, we lost Deebo/CMC, they’re a big part of what we do. I’m sure Brock holds himself to a high standard. Brock has shown he’s a guy who responds.”

The Vikings make for an ideal opponent for Purdy and the 49ers offense to get back on track.

In the same vein as Kyle Shanahan on Thursday, Lynch didn’t have much to say about Christian McCaffrey’s status for Monday night, saying “I don’t know what to be as of yet. Truly day-to-day.”

The 49ers will release their final injury report on Saturday afternoon.