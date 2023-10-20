94 percent of 49ers fans are confident that this team remains a Super Bowl contender

Following the 49ers first loss of the season in Cleveland, there have been tons of overreactions. Some range from Brock Purdy isn’t capable, the defense isn’t strong enough, or even the 49ers aren’t Super Bowl contenders and being overrated quickly.

All are laughable. Purdy will struggle again in games during his career, the defense surrendered less than 20 points, and the 49ers will lose more games this season. None of that equates to the 49ers not being a Super Bowl contender.

If social media was around when the 1994 49ers got blasted by the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-8, I wonder if people would be worried if the team was a Super Bowl contender. Maybe Steve Young doesn’t have what it takes.

Sunday’s loss was frustrating, that’s for sure. There were many factors why the team fell short. Losses like Sunday are frustrating because you look back and see how many opportunities the team had to leave with a win. In some games, your team has no chance and ends in an avalanche. That wasn’t the case on Sunday.

Looking back at some Super Bowl winners and their losses during their run to the championship shows similar slip-ups. Last season, the Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The 2020 Buccaneers fell to the Saints 38-3 and to the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The 2019 Chiefs suffered a defeat at the hands of Jacoby Brissett and the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL is a parity-driven league. Any team regarded as a Super Bowl contender is going to get every team’s best shot. It comes with the territory. 49ers fans aren’t wavering, and they shouldn’t. It’s a week-to-week league, but this team is still in position for a deep run and possibly reinforcing the cupboard at the trade deadline.

The 49ers are still at the top of the league and a Super Bowl contender.