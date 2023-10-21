Golden Nuggets: Who should the 49ers target at the trade deadline?

“As crazy as it sounds with just 11 day before the deadline, it’s way too early to know how teams will approach it.”

“The 49ers seemed to like Cleveland heading into the 2020 draft. They had a pre-draft visit with him that spring, albeit a “video visit” because in-person meetings were wiped out by COVID-19. It’s easy to understand the allure: Cleveland has length — 6 foot 6 with 33 3/8-inch arms — and was light on his feet for a 311-pounder. He ran his 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.93 seconds, which is excellent for an offensive lineman and suits San Francisco’s zone-blocking scheme.”

“That was a decision for the now and for the future, and Jake’s going to be a really good player for us for a long time,” Lynch said on KNBR. “We’ve got full confidence that he’s going to respond. Now he has to go do that. …

“His status for the 49ers’ game Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings remains in question, though it appears as if his odds of playing are increasing. McCaffrey was held out of practice Friday with what the team describes as an oblique injury.”

“What’s going on? That gets to Kittle, who is an elite and ferocious blocker, playing left tackle B. That is, he has been asked to stay in and pass block more this season. He often has been serving, in effect, as a sixth offensive lineman, and has been sent out on fewer routes as a result. Kittle is on pace for 71 targets, 54 catches and 612 receiving yards, which would be his fewest in a season in which he has played more than eight games since his rookie year in 2017.”

“Klay Thompson will join Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s “ManningCast” during their broadcast of Monday night’s clash between San Francisco and Minnesota.”