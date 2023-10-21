Deebo Samuel will miss at least two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder

The NFL announces fines from the previous week each Saturday afternoon. The 49ers and Browns had a pre-game “fight,” but there were no players fined.

49ers safety Tashaun Gipson was not fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth quarter of the Browns game in Week 6.

The Browns had two players penalized on their defense: Safety Juan Thornhill and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. The streak of an opposing defender receiving a fine for a tackle against Christian McCaffrey lives on.

Speaking of McCaffrey, he’s questionable with an oblique injury. According to the reporters on hand at Saturday’s practice, McCaffrey was on the field. His official designation for Saturday’s practice was “limited,” which means McCaffrey’s trending in the right direction.

The 49ers won’t have the services of Deebo Samuel on Monday night, and probably not for another month. Samuel will miss at least the next two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder.

It goes without saying that his presence will be missed. Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Ronnie Bell will all attempt to replace what Samuel brings to the table.

We’ll know more about the severity of Samuel’s injury in a few weeks. The 49ers have their bye week in Week 10. The Niners will presumably give Deebo 3-4 weeks to heal and then reassess.

There are numerous ranges of outcomes, from Samuel being ready to play after the bye week to him needing surgery to repair the bone and Deebo missing a few months — which likely means the rest of the season. Shanahan said that the team isn’t considering placing Samuel on the injured reserve.

Left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful with an ankle injury. Jaylon Moore took over for Williams in Week 6. Matt Pryor was inactive. We’ll see if the 49ers elect to go with the inexperienced Moore, or the veteran Pryor against a Vikings defense that has Danielle Hunter and blitzes more than any other team in the league.

Moore has the athletic upside and has played in the 49ers' scheme. But Pryor has played more, thus seen more looks, and that might make Shanahan more comfortable with a young quarterback under center.

Here’s a look at the final injury report:

Out:

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

Doubtful:

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Questionable:

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique)

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)