Week 7 thread: Which games will you be watching?

We have six games on the morning slate for Week 7, and they’re all expected to be competitive.

The one game that has over a touchdown spread features Josh Allen and the Bills traveling to Foxborough to face Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Winds are blowing upwards to 13 miles per hour in a game where points will be at a premium — that’s the theme for this morning.

Desmond Ridder and a stingy Atlanta Falcons run defense faces Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs’ offense has been all or nothing, and one would think they look to throw the ball early and often.

The game of the morning features the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff going outside to play a Baltimore Ravens team that hasn’t had a game where they’ve clicked yet. Today is an ideal get right spot for Lamar Jackson against a banged up Detroit team.

Jimmy Garoppolo will miss another game for the Raiders as Las Vegas faces a Justin Field-less Chicago Bears team.

Lastly, Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders travel to New York to face Tyrod Taylor and the Giants.