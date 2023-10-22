Dolphins vs. Eagles Sunday night thread: Let’s go, Mike McDaniel

It felt like Week 7 would be where the contenders differentiate themselves from the pretenders, and that’s what’s happened. The Detroit Lions got blown to smithereens, while the Buffalo Bills loss to the Patriots.

Tonight, it feels like another game where a top seed like Philadelphia gets over on a lesser team such as the Dolphins. What Mike McDaniel has done has been incredible this season. He’s made Miami must-see TV.

But the Dolphins have also faced the Chargers, Patriots, Broncos, Bills, Giants, and Panthers. The one-time Dolphins stepped up in class against Buffalo, they lost by 28 on the road. It’s unlikely that the Eagles beat Miami by that much tonight with how they play, but a convincing victory wouldn’t surprise.

The Eagles come off a loss to Zach Wilson and the Jets, but they were without Jalen Carter and Darius Slay on the defensive side of the ball. Those two make a world of difference.

In a battle between former Alabama quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, the latter’s legs should be the difference tonight.