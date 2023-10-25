Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol; he still has time to get cleared by Sunday

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol after having symptoms on the plane ride home from Minnesota Monday night.

Here’s a look at the play where Purdy likely sustained a concussion:

Here’s the moment Brock Purdy took a blow to the head. pic.twitter.com/YZU1cWbhbU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 25, 2023

Purdy is allegedly feeling better already, and will take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice as much as he can. Shanahan pointed out that there is still time for Purdy to be cleared for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Shanahan highlighted how Purdy was able to play on a short week last year on Thursday night against the Seahawks, despite not practicing or throwing leading up to the game.

Until Purdy is fully cleared, Sam Darnold will take reps with the starters. Naturally, the thought will be that Darnold will start and Purdy won’t play for some. If Purdy’s showing any signs of having symptoms, the team isn’t going to play him, especially with the bye next week.

No NFL player this season who has suffered a concussion has been able to play the very next week. The last player to return from a concussion in one week was Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett, who was concussed in week 6 of last season and was cleared to play in week 7. https://t.co/GDtV6GO1pf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2023

This was a month ago, but the point remains. You can count on one hand the number of players cleared after the week they sustained a concussion.

Trent Williams won’t practice with a lower-ankle sprain. Deebo Samuel remains out with a hairline fracture in his shoulder. Dre Greenlaw has a veteran rest day on Wednesday.