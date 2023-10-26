Buccaneers vs. Bills TNF Thread: Another one-sided contest?

After a closely contested Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars, we now shift towards Week 9, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bucs, standing at 3-3 this season, are coming off a 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, due in part to a game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo.

The Bills, on the other hand, are coming off a disappointing 29-25 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots, and will look to get back on track in Week 9.

There were some key injuries, as quarterback Baker Mayfield, wideout Chris Godwin, and defensive tackle Vita Vea were all questionable, but are expected to play.

On the other side, defensive tackle Ed Oliver was ruled out, while tight end Dawson Knox was placed on Injured Reserve earlier today with a wrist injury.

DraftKings Sportsbook places the Saints as 10.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 44.5 points for the game.