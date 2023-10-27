Should the 49ers give Brock Purdy a week of rest amid his concussion?

The San Francisco 49ers dropped their second game in a row, losing a 22-17 contest to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

To make matters worse, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy entered the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on the plane home, placing his status for Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals in question.

Purdy has been seen in both of the team’s last two practices, indicating that he’ll likely suit up for Week 8, but is that the smartest choice for the 49ers?

In our latest podcast episode, we discussed Purdy’s concussion and the implications it has on San Francisco’s Week 8 outing.

The video for the show is embedded above, while the audio is available below.

Purdy looked good against the Vikings, but completed just 2/6 passes after the play where his concussion reportedly occurred, and that portion included both of his interceptions on the night.

If he plays, he’ll look to rebound against a tough Week 8 opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals, who have won two straight and are coming off their bye week.

