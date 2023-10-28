82 percent of 49ers fans would be letdown if the 49ers don’t make a move at the deadline

After two consecutive losses, a pass rush underwhelming in the sacks department, and an impending trade deadline, many San Francisco 49ers fans believe it would be a letdown if San Francisco doesn’t make a move before the deadline. Halloween(October 31) is the trade deadline date this season, and the offensive line, defensive line, and secondary all could be targets.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported he wouldn’t be surprised if the 49ers weren’t buyers at the deadline. A year ago, the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, and the move springboarded the team into the NFC Championship game. Randy Gregory joined the defensive line fold in a trade with Denver this month. Denver would be a team deemed as “sellers” at the deadline. However, prying away Patrick Surtain is not expected and reports have come out that the Broncos aren’t even considering the idea.

The offensive line can be tough to swing a trade for being the value of the position. A possible answer to the 49ers pass-rush woes is adding a defensive end, but the answer could be both an addition and some tweaks schematically on defense.

Secondary help, particularly at cornerback, would strengthen the pass coverage. A starting outside corner could move Deommodore Lenoir back to the slot. Names like Donte Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, and Adoree Jackson could be available by Tuesday.

Perhaps the 49ers have a trick up their sleeve and pivot to adding another wide receiver. Sticking with the Carolina Panthers, Terrace Marshall could be available at receiver. Receiver isn’t as pressing of a need for the 49ers.

Many changes need to be made internally and with coaching on the defensive side, but I’d bet the team makes a move this week and 82 percent of 49ers fans would be let down if they don’t.

The time to go all in is now. The team has Super Bowl aspirations after getting close three times. Make a move!