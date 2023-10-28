Golden Nuggets: What adjustments do you want to see against CIN?

“Shanahan pointed to Purdy’s progress while indicating the 49ers did not consider resting him this week. Purdy participated in part of a walkthrough practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday before his full session Friday.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, providing final updates ahead of the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here is everything he had to say.”

“I think they do something big,” Jeremiah recently said on the “Move the Sticks” podcast. “They’re all in right now. ... We talked about wideouts, maybe somebody that can take the top off. Is that [Broncos WR] Courtland [Sutton]? Is that [Broncos WR] Jerry Jeudy? I don’t know. Is there somebody bigger out there?”

“Matt Barrows: The Bengals have rest, health and momentum on their side. The 49ers have a ticked-off Christian McCaffrey. He was upset with himself for fumbling early against the Vikings and seems extra motivated to make amends Sunday. He ought to find more room to run than he has the last two weeks. Cincinnati is allowing 142.8 yards a game on the ground, fourth most in the league. Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry have gone over 100 yards against them. Is McCaffrey next?”

“Armstead has been the 49ers’ third-best pass-rusher who has gotten close but has only a half-sack to show for it. And this could be a game where he breaks loose while the Bengals’ pass protection focuses on Bosa and Hargrave.”