49ers elevated 2 players from the practice squad

The 49ers elevated cornerback Kendall Sheffield and wide receiver Willie Snead from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both players are expected to contribute on special teams. The Niners continue to shuffle through different players from the practice squad in an attempt to find the right combinations. Last week, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and wide receiver Chris Conley were elevated from the practice squad.

Perhaps it’s a sign that Trent Williams will give it a go on Sunday since there were no offensive linemen promoted.

The big news of the day was Brock Purdy clearing the concussion protocol. Mike Florio of Pro Football talk suggested that Purdy sustained his concussion on a quarterback sneak after helmet-to-helmet contact with Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Here’s the moment Brock Purdy took a blow to the head. pic.twitter.com/YZU1cWbhbU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 25, 2023

Hicks was not fines for the play. Though vikings safety Josh Mettelus was fined for a helmet-to-helmet contact on a fourth quarter hit on George Kittle, despite there not being a penalty on the play.