Golden Nuggets: Game day

“SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy received clearance and no longer is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, the 49ers announced on Saturday.”

“San Francisco is “looking to add a few pieces like edge rusher and cornerback,” The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported Saturday, citing sources. Per Russini, 49ers general manager John Lynch is “working the phones.”

“Part of their problems are tied to the strained calf Burrow suffered in late July that he aggravated in Week 2. The Bengals began 1-3 and Burrow posted a 75.7 passer rating. They have since won two straight games, beating the Cardinals and Seahawks, and Burrow had a 99.9 rating in the victories.”

“That’s what you get when the visiting team is rested, healthy and coming off its bye and the home team is beat up and not quite sure who its starting quarterback will be, but also is focused, defiant and badly in need of a win. This weekend’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers looks like it could be the type of tense, down-to-the-wire contest San Francisco has gotten itself into in the previous two weeks and hasn’t been able to pull out.”

“The San Francisco 49ers have announced the elevation of two players from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Kendall Sheffield are both being promoted and will be available to play on Sunday.”