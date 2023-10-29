49ers vs. Bengals 1st quarter thread: Trent Williams is officially inactive

As expected, after The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported that Trent Williams wasn’t expected to play, Williams is inactive for today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s a look at the inactive list:

QB Brandon Allen (3rd QB)

WR Deebo Samuel

DT Kalia Davis

LB Jalen Graham

RB Ty Davis-Price

TE Brayden Willis

LT Trent Williams

And now there’s the Bengals, the team that made me laugh at the name Dan Bunz. The San Francisco 49ers will be getting ready for an afternoon game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A game that they will need to win to keep pace in NFC Playoff seeding (and yes, that’s a thing).

Brock Purdy cleared the concussion protocol Saturday, which means those of you wanting to put on Sam Darnold jerseys will be greatly disappointed. The Bengals have the upper hand in a few categories, but the 49ers should be able to win this on paper.

The 49ers haven’t lost a game in Levi’s since that loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Maybe they can keep this undefeated at home streak going for another year. At the very least, get a win into the bye!