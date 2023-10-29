49ers vs. Bengals 2nd quarter thread: The 49ers defense picked up where they left off

For the first time all season, the 49ers offense went three-and-out. For the third game in a row, the Bengals scored a touchdown on its opening drive.

The Bengals drove 85 yards on ten plays. Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa had Joe Burrow dead to rights, but he escaped and converted a pass to Tee Higgins on 3rd & 8. That would be the final third down attempt of the drive before Tyler Boyd beat Isaiah Oliver for a touchdown.

Brock Purdy had an impressive drive himself. First, he ran for 16 yards when nobody was open. On the next play, Purdy avoided a pass rusher, then found Brandon Aiyuk 31 yards down the field. Christian McCaffrey scored for the 17th time in a row, and the Niners tied the game at 7.

Burrow and the Bengals answered with a 58-yard scoring drive of their own. It looked effortless, as they needed five plays and only one second down to take the lead after Burrow threw his second touchdown pass of the game to take the lead 14-7.