49ers vs. Bengals 3rd quarter thread: We’re gonna need you, pass rush

Burrow and the Bengals answered with a 58-yard scoring drive of their own. It looked effortless, as they needed five plays and only one second down to take the lead after Burrow threw his second touchdown pass of the game to take the lead 14-7.

After a punt, the 49ers defense faced a 3rd & 9 at midfield with just over ten minutes to play, but Burrow scrambled on a designed run for a first down to keep the drive alive. Armstead finished on the ensuring third down.

Armstead’s sack ended up making quite the difference, as the Bengals field goal kicker missed from 50, which gave San Francisco favorable field position.

Purdy found Aiyuk for a 23-yard gain to start the drive. The Niners made their way into Bengals territory in no time, but a holding on Jauan Jennings stalled a promising drive to make it 2nd & 20. Jake Moody’s 36-yard field goal brought the Niners within four with just over two minutes to play in the half.

Burrow did not struggle to move the ball down the field, after gains of 9, 9, 8, 7, 11,9, and 7 put the Bengals inside the 49ers 3-yard line. But Clelin Ferrell’s hustle forced a fumble, and the 49ers escaped without surrendering a point.

The score at halftime was 14-10, but it felt like the score wasn’t that close. The Bengals would get the ball to start the third quarter. Kyle Shanahan throwing the ball down the field out of his end zone was his way of telling us he doesn’t trust his defense today.