49ers vs. Bengals 4th quarter thread: It may take a defensive turnover to win this one

Charvarius Ward was penalized for another questionable pass interference, but Arik Armstead saved the day with his second sack on the afternoon. This came after Burrow picked up another 20 yards on a designed run.

Evan McPherson nailed a 56-yard field goal to make it 17-10. Both teams traded punts, after Isaiah Oliver’s tackle for loss on second down.

San Francisco had yet another lengthy drive. They started on their 24-yard line, before Purdy found Aiyuk for 15, then Kittle for 20, before running for 12 yards.

Purdy attempted to throw it to Elijah Mitchell, who would’ve strolled in for a walk-in touchdown, but Germain Pratt tipped the ball to himself and caught the interception. We went from a tie game to the Bengals moving the ball in a matter of two plays.

It feels like the 49ers would need another game-changing sack or turnover to win this one.