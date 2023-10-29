3 prop bets for Sunday: The Brandon Aiyuk overcorrection game

Well, aside from the 49ers losing to the Vikings on primetime television, we were able to get back on track with our betting predictions. Our record now sits at 15-13 on the year.

Christian McCaffrey’s anytime touchdown prop is free money, George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson smashed the DraftKings promotion, Kittle cleared his receiving prop, and Kirk Cousins on primetime with an interception was as easy as it gets.

Let’s take a look at some prop bets for Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. After playing nearly every single snap on Monday, we are going back to McCaffrey and the anytime TD prop at -215. If you’re feeling brave, McCaffrey scoring the first touchdown of the game sits at +320.

Brandon Aiyuk has a receiving yard prop set at 68.5 receiving yards. That’s easy money, and let’s take the over at -115. The Bengals allowed Tyler Lockett (94 yards) and D.K. Metcalf (69) over that number in their last game.

Jauan Jennings is a target for Brock Purdy, as evidenced on Monday by leading the team in targets. 30.5 receiving yards is his number, and I’m smashing the over at -120.

Purdy was cleared from concussion protocol after proving he’s Wolverine. Let’s take the over on his rushing yard prop of 6.5 rushing yards at -120.

Here’s our same game parlay for Sunday. 49ers win, McCaffrey anytime touchdown, Aiyuk over 68.5 receiving yards, Jennings over 30.5 receiving yards, and Purdy over 6.5 rushing yards. This parlay sits at +1100. Yes, those are long odds, but fortune favors the bold.