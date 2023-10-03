NFC West recap: 49ers remain at the top, but the Seahawks are on their heels

At the start of Sunday it looked like the San Francisco 49ers were going to get some help in the seeding race. Not just in their division but for the NFC at-large. Of course, since this is the 49ers, that doesn’t happen.

The Philadelphia Eagles won a game they probably should have lost in overtime against the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys think they’re good again after beating up on the worst New England Patriot team since Dan MacPherson

The 49ers didn’t get any help in the seeding race. As they say, when you want something done, you gotta go do it yourself, which the 49ers can do this weekend by facing the Cowboys in Levi’s Stadium and finally putting a stop to this nonsense.

As for the rest of the division. Just as disappointing.

Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

Oh, come on! Indianapolis Colts, you were clawing back. You were showing life. You were going to win this game. Then you let Matt Stafford do THAT in overtime. The Colts gave up a sizable lead to the Rams, and then all of a sudden, got momentum on their side and chipped away at the score to send the game into an overtime period.

The Rams got the ball and as you might expect with NFL overtimes, you kind of knew what happened next.

Just when you were crossing your fingers a third loss could be handed to the Rams, they went and found a way to win and the Colts, well, the Colts had one job.

We’ve said the Rams are better than they get credit for and this is no different. It will be interesting what happens when Cooper Kupp gets back into the mix of things.

Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

SMH. Just SMH. If you were subjected to watching that entire snooze fest of a Monday Night Game, then you would know just how bad Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones played. While it was questionable, why he got all that money in the offseason, it’s now ridiculous to know anyone thought that was a good idea today. Jones did his turnover thing yet again, throwing picks at the worst times.

Without running back Saquon Barkley, that meant Jones had to play running back too. As you might guess, this led to him getting smothered by the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks did Seahawks things. Quarterback Geno Smith went down briefly with a knee injury, but returned. The Seahawks offensive line held up to pressure despite injuries making it look like something else may happen on paper.

The win puts the Seahawks at 3-1. Which means they aren’t going away. Again.

Hopefully, they can petition that we don’t need to watch the New York Giants on prime time for the rest of the season. That was brutal.

Arizona Cardinals (1-3)

I was going to write “LOL Cardinals” and then call it, but the Cardinals did make their game against the 49ers interesting. Once again, they forgot they were the Arizona Cardinals midway into the second quarter, but remembered towards the end of the 3rd quarter. While the 49ers showed early they may have this running quarterback thing figured out, Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs later on started running around and made some pretty sick throws.

It’s going to be interesting what happens when Kyler Murray comes back into the lineup. Dobbs has shown he can run this offense and seems to have the team behind him as well. The Cardinals definitely deserve some respect because while they are now 1-3 they aren’t quitting. It reminds me of some team in 2017 when they got a coach in, and they played hard despite the dismal season. I wonder what team that was.

Into Week 5

Many have said the season really starts in Week 5. For the 49ers, their biggest test yet presents itself: The Dallas Cowboys. They aren’t too happy about getting bounced in the playoffs not once, but twice. In a row. There’s also questions on where the tier order of NFC Teams is and where the Cowboys sit with the 49ers. The game is in prime time and it should be a fun one. I can only hope Brock Purdy gets a perfect passer rating.

The Seahawks have a bye. So. Bye!

The Rams will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Call me crazy, but I’ll take a Rams win, so Kyle Shanahan can smash them once more for the tiebreaker. I’d much rather the Rams take the W and hand the Eagles a loss for playoff seeding purposes. Rams, don’t let me down.

The Cardinals will host the Cincinnati Bengals. A game they very well could win with the way the Bengals have been playing. The Cardinals are much better than people give them credit for. With how Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been running for his life, it might get ugly.

1st: San Francisco 49ers; Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

2nd: Seattle Seahawks; Next: BYE

3rd: Los Angeles Rams; Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

4th: Arizona Cardinals; Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals