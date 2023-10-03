Arik Armstead trolls Daniel Jones after Giants MNF loss to Seahawks

How can you not like Arik Armstead? The rubbing belly “feed me more” celebration, the charity he does off the field, the fact he goes over his paychecks with the fans to see how an athlete pays out the other end for taxes?

He showed his awesomeness even more on Monday evening following the New York Giants’ thumping of the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football when he thumbed this gem of a tweet ...errr post. Oh, whatever the hell X wants to call them these days:

Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you… why would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ….. why weren’t we deserving ? — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) October 3, 2023

LOL

There has been a pretty big narrative about how the 49ers can’t get to the quarterback this year, so the defensive line must be atrocious. That tweet above should tell you otherwise. Teams are game planning against the 49ers by getting the ball out super quick to avoid sacks.

This is much easier said than done, requiring a lot of anticipation, timing, and the ability to throw a football. Three things Daniel Jones struggles with. He did get the ball out for some two yard check downs, but all that did was chew up the clock. By the time you knew it, the game was over.

The Cardinals tried something similar. Which plays into the 49ers plans. As long as the 49ers score 14-21 points to start things, it’s going to take 10 minutes of our lives for the other team to get across the field. Then the 49ers go score a few more times. Game over.

Still though, it is rather depressing that the Giants got “cheap” in a way and wouldn’t let the defense be a defense. After playing the 49ers, the Giants went back to trying to throw further and the Seahawks feasted on it.

And the saddest part is? That tweet above is the best thing to come out of Monday Night Football. The game was that bad.

For both sides.