Jerry Jones says the 49ers are ‘probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl’

RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys was on Kay Adams’ Up and Up Show Tuesday morning. RJ explained how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke highly about what he’s seen from the 49ers so far this year:

Here’s Jones’s full quote:

“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl, but in order for them to get there, they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that’s the way it falls in the playoffs, and we’re in the playoffs, of course.

But the bottom line is you’re playing the best, you don’t need the game to tell you you’re playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best.”

Dallas’s defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was honest about how the last couple of matchups have gone between Dallas and San Francisco:

The 49ers can expect to get every team’s best shot. That’s how it goes when you’re the hunted. It’s also especially true when you’ve sent said team home via a playoff loss two years in a row.

The Niners have been on the minds of the Cowboys going on a month now. After Dallas won in Week 2, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Dallas didn’t know who they were yet, and a better measuring stick would come in Week 5.

We’ll break down this game as the week goes along. We’re talking about two of the best teams in the NFL. Dallas is second in point differential, while the Niners are third. San Francisco is second in total DVOA, while the Cowboys are fifth.

As you go down essentially any meaningful stat, you’ll find each organization in or near the top five.