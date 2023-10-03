Join Niners Nation’s 2023 Second chance NFL Survivor contest

Welcome to Niners Nation’s 2023 Second-Chance Survivor contest!

For those of you that signed up for our Week 1 Survivor contest and have been disqualified, fret not, we have another contest for you. Out of more than 125 entries, only 28 of you remain. There will be a $100 prize for the person who wins the Week 5/second-chance contest. This contest is sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook.

How it works

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away.

It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.

Here’s how you can sign up: