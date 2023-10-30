Monday night thread: We have Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff under the lights

The Detroit Lions are fresh off a blowout loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. They’re banged up tonight once more. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play through the flu. Jonah Jackson, David Montgomery, and Frank Ragnow will all miss due to various injuries.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown one more interception than he has a touchdown, which is hardly surprising. He’s trying to get on the same page as Josh McDaniel and Davante Adams. The Raiders should look to get their rookie tight end Michael Mayer more involved.

Las Vegas comes into this game as 7.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total of the game set at 45.5. Jimmy G shouldn’t struggle to move the ball against the Lions, but even with a banged up offensive line, Jared Goff should have zero issues scoring against the Raiders.

This should be a relatively higher-scoring game that ends with a Lions win, but a Raiders cover.