Report: 49ers among the teams discussing a potential trade for Jaylon Johnson

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are among those discussing potential trades for Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The trade deadline is today at 1 p.m. PT.

Statistically, Johnson is the star the Niners covet. He’s at or near the top of the league in several categories. He’s allowed the third-lowest passer rating and yards per attempt, to go along with the fourth-lowest completion percentage against. On the season, Johnson has only allowed three completions of ten yards or more.

He’s only been targeted 22 times, which tells me he’s not letting the opposing receiver get open. And when they do throw the ball Johnson’s way, it doesn’t end well. He’s surrendered eight completions.

Johnson has surrendered fewer yards on the season than, Charvarius Ward, Isaiah Oliver, and Deommodore Lenoir have individually during the previous four games — in two of their cases it’s the fewer than four games.

Needless to say, Johnson would be an upgrade. He’s also an aggressive player against the run, as evidenced by his four tackles for loss with only one missed tackle. We’ll monitor this trade as the day goes along.

If you were hoping for Montez Sweat, the Washington Commanders sent their edge rusher to Chicago in exchange for a second-round pick. Sweat is an edge rusher who has a high ceiling and is already a good player.

But the 49ers have invested a ton in their defensive front already. It’s time to help the secondary out. Johnson requested a trade late Monday night:

#Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade, per source. Chicago granted permission to search for a new home before today’s trade deadline. The player and team negotiated a new contract last week but couldn’t come close to a deal. So, a talented corner is now available. pic.twitter.com/XCU5EsZqF2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023

Fowler mentioned the 49ers, Steelers, and Eagles as team interested in acquiring a cornerback. Stay tuned.