Trade deadline tracker: Will the 49ers make a move?

We have a little under two hours to go before the NFL’s trade deadline will have officially passed. The wait continues to see whether the 49ers can work out a trade for Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The Chicago Bears sent their 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for edge rusher Montez Sweat. It’s a thin draft at the position, and you’re not going to find someone as talented as Sweat during free agency. If the Bears ink Sweat to a contract extension, that’ll end up being a good deal.

The Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season to an Achilles injury. They traded for Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs. Buckle up for a Dobbs versus Taylor Heinicke playoff matchup.

Minnesota also traded guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jaguars:

The #Vikings are trading G Ezra Cleveland to the #Jaguars, sources tell me, @TomPelissero and @RapSheet. The 2020 second-round pick heads to Jacksonville, where he reunites with OL coach Phil Rauscher, who was with Cleveland in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/1UMMyVpHPe — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 31, 2023

Cleveland was considered a potential 49ers target, but he plays left guard, and they need help on the right side.

Will Brian Burns get moved by the Panthers? They’re not going anywhere, and he has yet to sign an extension.

Poor Davante Adams. He’s finding out what life is like for a receiver playing with Jimmy Garoppolo. Unfortunately, for Adams, he’s not being traded, per multiple reports.

Another quarterback who I thought would garner more interest was Jacoby Brissett. He’s been a serviceable option and would instantly improve a team like the Jets.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it does not sound like Danielle Hunter will be playing for another team besides Minnesota this season.

But if the 49ers are looking for another edge rusher, Josh Uche of the Patriots or Chase Young could be an option.