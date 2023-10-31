49ers trade a 2024 third-round pick to the Commanders for Chase Young

We have a trade! The 49ers are acquiring Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick. In an ideal world for San Francisco, it’s a comp pick that is at the end of the third round.

We’ll see if this ends up being the only trade, but another way to help your secondary is by applying consistent pressure. Per Sports Info Solutions, Young has five sacks and has hit the quarterback 14 times this season to go with nine tackles for loss. That’s the production the 49ers are looking for opposite of Nick Bosa.

The Drake Jackson and Clelin Ferrell combination as left a lot to be desired, so it makes sense why the 49ers were aggressive at the trade deadline.

Young is a free agent after this season. His current cap number is around $5.5 million after the trade, but that’s before proration, and we don’t know if Washington elected to take on some of Young’s salary for a higher draft pick in return. Cap specific details will be released soon enough.

It’s also a bet on your star defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek. He’s gotten the most out of far lesser talented players. Think about who Arden Key and the likes of Samson Ebukam were before they arrived in the Bay Area and the deals they’ve earned since.

The 49ers are hoping Kocurek can squeeze every ounce of talent out of the former No. 2 overall pick. Unlike the Emmanuel Sanders trade, the Niners have the cap space to re-sign Young if it works out. It’s a risk worth taking, considering the athlete, his athletic profile, age, and who he is playing alongside.

If you’re bummed about losing a third round pick for Chase Young, a quick google search of “49ers recent third round picks” should change your mind. It’s also worth noting that the 49ers will receive comp picks for Mike McClingchey’s contract, Ran Carthon becoming a general manager, and DeMeco Ryans as a head coach.

Young will be a welcomed addition to the Niners.