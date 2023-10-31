49ers sign OL Jesse Davis to the PS; release a CB from the active roster and practice squad

The 49ers made a trio of roster moves Tuesday afternoon. Two cornerbacks were released. One from the active roster and another from the practice squad.

Anthony Brown, who was coming off a season-ending injury in 2022, signed late in September. He only managed three snaps on special teams since the signing. He was released. So was Kendall Sheffield, from the team’s practice squad. He played a total of 69 snaps this season, mostly on special teams.

Who knows how close the 49ers were to acquiring a cornerback before the trade deadline, but these moves could signal either Samuel Womack or rookie Darrell Luter Jr. are close to returning from the injured reserve and will have their practice windows opened once the 49ers return from their bye week next Monday.

Brown’s roster spot will go to the newly acquired Chase Young. Sheffield’s will go to Jesse Davis, who has been out of football for a couple of seasons. The Niners announced they signed Davis to the practice squad.

Davis started 16 games with the Dolphins in 2021. He started at least 15 games from 2018-2020. At 32, he provides plenty of experience in the event the 49ers need to rely on a backup lineman.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks will miss at least two games with turf toe, per Kyle Shanahan:

“So, they told me it should be a few weeks is what I got here. I know that’s a little vague, but I would say that means at least three weeks. I know I was told he did it on the second to last drive, I haven’t got to speak with him personally, so I’m not sure which play it was on. But he didn’t report it until after.”

Davis started two games at left guard for Miami in ‘21, but 13 at right tackle. In 2020, he played three games as a starter at left tackle, four at right tackle, and eight at right guard. There isn’t a team in the NFL that wouldn’t value that kind of versatility. But Davis is a tackle, as he started 12 games at right tackle in 2019.

Perhaps the 49ers will see what Davis has left in the tank at 32 to determine whether he’ll be an upgrade over Colton McKivitz? Or will the team try Davis out at a position where he has the least experience at in left guard?