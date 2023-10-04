Injury updates: Charvarius Ward misses practice with a heel injury

The 49ers were without cornerback Charvarius Ward for Wednesday’s practice. Ward isn’t necessarily facing a new injury. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Ward has a heel injury, which has been bothering him since the start of the season.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Ward miss most Wednesday practices moving forward. That’s been the case for Trent Williams, who had his usual veteran’s day off. This time, Christian McCaffrey joined Williams.

Here are the players who did not suit up on Wednesday:

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

OL Jon Feliciano (concussion)

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs) and Jauan Jennings (shin) will both be limited.

Cowboys injuries

We have to mention the injuries the Cowboys are dealing with because they’re substantial. Dallas was without Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and running back Rico Dowdle.

Before you scoff at a backup running back, once Dowdle left, 98-pound rookie running back Deuce Vaughn was forced to pass protect. He blew two assignments that killed two drives.

Martin and Smith are starters along the offensive line. Both could very well be Hall of Famers. Martin is the best guard in football. The status for both players is currently up in the air, with Smith more of a long shot.

Welcome back, Ilm

The 49ers re-signed UDFA OL Ilm Manning, after he was released from the Arizona Cardinals.

OL Ilm Manning is back in the building. 49ers signed him to practice squad pic.twitter.com/t3GIPuYZrz — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 4, 2023

Jeremy McNichols is back on the practice squad, too. To make room for both, the team released FB Jack Colletto and DL Marlon Davidson