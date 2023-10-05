Golden Nuggets: How should the Niners attack DAL’s defense?

“Returns through the first four games of this 2023 season suggest Purdy is even better equipped to execute a successful game plan against Dallas than last season. His average time from snap to release has decreased from 2.84 seconds (No. 29) to just 2.56 seconds (No. 6) this season. His generally increasing averages in the column tracking average depth of target in the chart above suggest he’s comfortably embracing more aggressive route possibilities — even with that quicker release time.”

“That’s pretty ridiculous. You’ve just gotta watch the tape,” Shanahan said. “He plays at a high level every time he’s been out there. He’s done it in a lot of different situations, against a lot of different defenses, on the road, at home, playoff games, when injured. He’s been out there too long. It’s on tape.”

“Credit to Dallas,” Purdy said after the game. “They did a great job just playing physical, stopping the run and making us throw more than we anticipated.”

Indeed, the Cowboys set the tone in January by having nine defenders within five yards of the line of scrimmage on the 49ers’ first snap, a toss to running back Christian McCaffrey that was stopped for no gain. The 49ers went three-and-out on their first possession, the only time they have done so in their past 10 games.”

“I looked at him, and I told him, this is my first time [saying this], I said, ‘No, I’m not going to corner, bro,’” Ward shared. “I was like, ‘I had no practice at corner.’ I said, ‘You already did me like this once.’”

When Ryans approached Ward to understand the situation, the defensive back stood firm in his refusal to play as an outside corner.

“And then I heard coach Kyle from the sideline, ‘I guess we’ll just put [LB] Azeez [Al-Shaair] in at corner,’” Ward shared. “That’s when I snapped. I was like, ‘Man, I guess you’re going to have to.’”

After the game, an irate Ward tried to leave the stadium quickly.

“I was hot,” Ward said. “I didn’t come in for the team breakdown, jumped in the shower, got my clothes, left.”

However, Ward was informed that Shanahan wanted to speak with him before he could exit the stadium. When they met, the coach asked about the situation, saying he was hurt by the accusation that the team was always mistreating him.

“You have,” Ward responded. “You changed my position eight times, bro. You tried to get me out of here multiple times. I can’t forget it. ... So after that, me and Kyle never really talked the rest of the season, never said anything to each other.”