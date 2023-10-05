NN Week 5 Prediction Contest: 49ers and Cowboys gear up for rematch

The San Francisco 49ers are one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, but they face their most talented opponent of the season on Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marc’s picks record last year:

Regular season: 154-116-2

Postseason: 12-1

This season:

Week 1: 7-9

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 10-6

Week 4: 13-3

Here are Marc’s picks for this week’s slate of games:

Bears over Commanders: The Bears may have blown their best chance to win last week against the Broncos, but Justin Fields finally showed the flashes he had later last season. At +215, I like their chances to pull the upset.

Jaguars over Bills: Josh Allen and the Bills have bounced back from a Week 1 stinker against the Jets. However, the Jaguars loss to the Texans no longer looks as embarrassing as it seemed originally. I like the Jags’ chances here.

Colts over Titans: Anthony Richardson has impressed me enough this season that I broke from my usual trend of picking Mike Vrabel-coached teams to always beat teams with equal (or less) talent. The Colts are slight underdogs at home and I think Richardson might be dynamic enough to overcome Indy’s other limitations.

Texans over Falcons: I’m shocked Houston isn’t favored in this one.

Lions over Panthers: Bryce Young is still trying to find his footing in the NFL and the Lions’ talented defense is unlikely to give him much of an opportunity to do that.

Ravens over Steelers: The Ravens have scored at least 25 points in three of their four games, Pittsburgh has eclipsed 25 once.

Saints over Patriots: The Saints have a chance to be this year’s mediocre team that capitalizes on a mediocre schedule to win 11+ games.

Dolphins over Giants: If the Dolphins want to avoid losing early-season steam, like last year, they have to capitalize on this bounce back opportunity against the Giants.

Bengals over Cardinals: The Cardinals have looked good against one opponent this year, it was the Cowboys, but that looks like an aberration right now.

Eagles over Rams: I was tempted to take the more favorable odds from Los Angeles, but the Eagles are just too well-rounded for me to pick against, even if they are travelling across the country.

Kansas City over Vikings: We’ll see if I ever pick against Mahomes.

Broncos over Jets: I don’t have a lot of confidence in the Broncos, but they need this win to avoid disaster.

49ers over Cowboys: The 49ers are the better all-around team.

Packers over Raiders: Jordan Love isn’t a star, but he’s been an average or better quarterback so far this year, given the solid supporting cast, that should be enough to go into Vegas and defeat a Raiders team that likely won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo.

Here are the six games to pick (times in Pacific):

Titans @ Colts, 10:00 AM

Texans @ Falcons, 10:00 AM

Saints @ Patriots, 10:00 AM

Bengals @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM

Jets @ Broncos, 1:25 PM

Cowboys @ 49ers, 5:20 PM