Rapoport: Deebo Samuel remains less than 100% healthy

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport gave an injury update on Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Let’s start with Parsons, as it doesn’t sound like the Niners will get lucky enough to avoid his presence:

“But now comes up with a little bit of a knee injury. Played essentially the whole game last week. Did come out for five plays to get his knee examined. This is not believed to be a major injury. No real structural damage. Just the kind of thing where you have to get treatment on throughout the week.

You get to the point where he won’t be 100 percent on Sunday. To that point, he was limited yesterday. I’d expect his participation to ramp up and no issues for Sunday.”

Here’s Rapoport on Samuel:

“I’d say Samuel was pretty limited last week. He did play. Had a couple of carries. No catches while he dealt with a knee injury. While he dealt with a rib injury. On the injury report, the rib injury went away. So clearly, that has gotten better to a point where he didn’t need to be listed. Still limited with that knee injury, though.

For Deebo Samuel, I would expect his participation to ramp up. I don’t get a sense that his status for Sunday is in doubt. Just clearly going to have to manage that knee injury throughout the week.”

Groundbreaking reporting from Rap Sheet here: “Players who are banged up will be limited and get healthier as the week progresses, and they receive treatment.”

Samuel was hardly a part of the 49ers game-plan against Arizona in Week 4. Even the carries that he got weren’t effective. You know Deebo is banged up when he doesn’t receive a target. In the previous three weeks, Samuel had been targeted 7, 8, and 12 times. How often he’s thrown at will give us a better indicator of how healthy Deebo is.