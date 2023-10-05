Bears vs. Commanders TNF thread: Can Chicago finally get its first win?

Once again, Thursday Night Football provides a matchup between two mid-to-lower echelon teams, with the Chicago Bears traveling to face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

The Bears, looking to notch their first victory of the season, will be without wideout Chase Claypool, who was asked to stay away from the team, and defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson.

On the other hand, the Commanders will be looking to avenge their overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday with a victory over the Bears, which could potentially place them over .500 on the season.

Can Chicago finally get their first victory, or will the Commanders shut down the Bears for their third win of the season?

DraftKings Sportsbook places the Commanders as a six-point favorite, with the over/under set at 45 points for the game, indicating more of a lower-scoring projection.

A player to watch in this one is Chicago’s Khalil Herbert, who had a breakout game against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 with an 18-carry, 103-yard performance. Herbert’s over/under for rushing yards is set at 47.5 against the staunch Washington defense.

